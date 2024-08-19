Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's future in the MK Party is in the spotlight.
Shivambu resigned from the EFF last week to join the MK Party after allegedly being promised a top position.
Speaking at a memorial service in Limpopo at the weekend, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Shivambu would not last in the MK Party.
“Please pray for Shivambu. I don't believe he will last a year in Jacob Zuma's MK Party,” he said.
The MK Party has in the past few months had several leadership changes. Earlier this month, party leader Jacob Zuma fired the party's secretary-general Arthur Zwane for the second time after he had been reinstated. The party also fired 15 MPs.
POLL | Do you think Shivambu will last in the MK Party?
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's future in the MK Party is in the spotlight.
Shivambu resigned from the EFF last week to join the MK Party after allegedly being promised a top position.
Speaking at a memorial service in Limpopo at the weekend, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Shivambu would not last in the MK Party.
“Please pray for Shivambu. I don't believe he will last a year in Jacob Zuma's MK Party,” he said.
The MK Party has in the past few months had several leadership changes. Earlier this month, party leader Jacob Zuma fired the party's secretary-general Arthur Zwane for the second time after he had been reinstated. The party also fired 15 MPs.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
‘Floyd felt disrespected by Julius’: Behind the Malema-Shivambu divorce drama
Shivambu shake-up puts EFF at a crossroads
How Shivambu the hunter became the hunted
WATCH | Malema says he did not understand VBS Bank 'donations' to be bribes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos