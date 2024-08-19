Politics

POLL | Do you think Shivambu will last in the MK Party?

19 August 2024 - 15:06 By TIMESLIVE
Floyd Shivambu recently left the EFF for Jacob Zuma's MK Party. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's future in the MK Party is in the spotlight.

Shivambu resigned from the EFF last week to join the MK Party after allegedly being promised a top position. 

Speaking at a memorial service in Limpopo at the weekend, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Shivambu would not last in the MK Party. 

“Please pray for Shivambu. I don't believe he will last a year in Jacob Zuma's MK Party,” he said. 

The MK Party has in the past few months had several leadership changes. Earlier this month, party leader Jacob Zuma fired the party's secretary-general Arthur Zwane for the second time after he had been reinstated. The party also fired 15 MPs. 

TimesLIVE

