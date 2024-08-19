Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum addressed by the Commander In Chief, Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing the party's Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema addresses EFF Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum
Image: ALON SKUY
Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum addressed by the Commander In Chief, Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing the party's Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum.
MORE
POLL | Do you think Shivambu will last in the MK Party?
'Please pray for Floyd, he won't last': Mbalula on Shivambu's move to MK Party
'At a difficult time in his life, Malema accepted him': Niehaus on Manyi leaving EFF to join MK Party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos