More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike
Increase will force millions 'to choose between eating and keeping the lights on'
A petition against Eskom's proposed 36% electricity tariff increase has gained more than 20,000 signatures.
The petition, launched last week by the DA, argues that the increase will force millions to make an impossible choice between putting food on the table and keeping the lights on.
“We refuse to accept a future where electricity is unaffordable for the average household. Since 2007, Eskom has raised prices by 450%. This will add unbearable financial strain on households already struggling with soaring living costs,” it reads.
TimesLIVE reported Eskom has proposed a 36% tariff increase in 2025 to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) after being granted a 12.7% increase this year.
During an interview with Newzroom Afrika, DA MP Kevin Mileham elaborated further.
“We need to face the facts that the cost-of-living crisis is a major concern. Wages and salaries are not keeping pace with the inflationary costs of everything in our economy, whether it's transport, food or whatever. But electricity is a major driver,” Mileham said.
“When Eskom says that they're going to ask for 36% in the next financial year, plus 4% that has already been approved, and then in the year after that they're going to ask for a further 11%, and the year after that a further 9%, then we really start saying, well, how is it possible for anyone to afford electricity? It just becomes completely unaffordable.”
The party called for an urgent debate in parliament to address the matter. It expects the debate will be in the spotlight soon in parliament.
Mileham acknowledged that parliament does not have the power to instruct Nersa to do anything about the matter. However, he wants the minister of energy and electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to intervene.
“What we want to achieve with this debate is to highlight the matter for the minister. Ramokgopa made a promise a couple of weeks ago, saying that the electricity pricing model would be reviewed, and we want to force him to act with speed on this. We want the pricing reviewed. We want the structure of the market reviewed,” he said.
Nersa acknowledged that Eskom had submitted a draft revenue application. However, the energy regulator said it had not received Eskom's final application for consideration.
“Once the final application has been submitted, Nersa will consider the application and diligently adhere to the regulatory processes. These processes include publishing the application on the Nersa website, conducting a thorough public participation process that involves stakeholders and the public, and conducting public hearings,” Nersa said.
“Nersa remains committed to upholding its regulatory principle of transparency and serving the best interests of all stakeholders.”
