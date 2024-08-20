Ndlozi in the spotlight after Malema’s call for loyalty as tensions rise in EFF

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is in the spotlight after Julius Malema criticised red beret leaders who have been silent since Floyd Shivambu's exit from the party.
During his address at the party's Gauteng provincial ground forces forum on Monday, Malema made remarks reflecting a growing frustration with perceived disloyalty within the party.
“Your silence has told us enough about your character. Those who choose to be silent during the attack of the EFF, we must know them for being the silent enemies of our organisation, and they must be treated as such,” he said.
“A leader of the EFF who is well known, very popular on social media, television, radio and everywhere else, the EFF gets under attack; these leaders do not say anything because they don't know where they stand. There is a practical way to find out where they stand. Just go and look at where their relatives and spouses stand. You will know those closest to them are speaking on their behalf because they whispered into their ears.”
Many people on social media speculated Malema was speaking about Ndlozi, as his partner Mmabatho Montsho had apparently liked Shivambu's announcement about leaving the EFF on Instagram.
Ndlozi had also been trending this week, with many EFF supporters vying for him to be elected in the EFF leadership.
Ndlozi, who was absent at Malema's address despite being in charge of the party in Gauteng during the May 29 elections, has not spoken about the Shivambu matter.
Social media user Makhovetani Ntunkulwa said: “Malema's rant directed to Ndlozi was not necessary. If the EFF continues to lose votes, Malema needs to step aside and allow others to lead.”
Meanwhile, other people criticised the EFF's decision to appoint the red berets’ secretary-general Marshall Dlamini as the party's chief whip in parliament.
Masilo Hutamo said: “He [Dlamini] is strong on debate but not an orator like Malema, Ndlozi and Naledi Chirwa. Maybe it is time Sinawo Tambo gets back to parliament.”
