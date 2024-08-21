LISTEN | ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu has been elected new Joburg speaker

She was sworn in shortly after the announcement of her victory. In her acceptance speech, Mthembu said her election will set the tone for the work ahead.
She said her election marked the beginning of a new era focused on restoring the city to its former glory, where service delivery will take centre stage.
“As we continue to celebrate women's month in South Africa, we are reminded of the incredible strength and resilience of women who have shaped our nation's history. From the brave women who fought apartheid to the trailblazers breaking glass ceilings in various fields today, we honour their contributions and legacy.
“In the city of Johannesburg, we are proud to be part of this legacy. To be elected as a young female speaker, is a testament to our commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality. And as a young woman, I represent a new generation of leaders who are passionate, driven, and dedicated to serving our communities,” she said.
ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu has been elected new Joburg speaker
Mthembu is the first from her party to occupy this position
ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu has been elected the City of Johannesburg's new speaker.
She received the backing of the governing coalition led by the ANC which cemented its new coalition configuration by voting together to install the ANC's Dada Morero as mayor last week.
The DA fielded its councillor Nonhlanhla Sifumba to contest Mthembu.
She received 180 votes, beating Sifumba, who received 68 votes from her caucus.
The ActionSA caucus leader replaces former speaker Margaret Arnolds, who left the post last week after her appointment in Morero's executive committee as finance MMC.
Mthembu is the first from her party to occupy this position.
