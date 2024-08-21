Politics

LISTEN | ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu has been elected new Joburg speaker

Mthembu is the first from her party to occupy this position

21 August 2024 - 14:19
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu has been elected Speaker of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality with 180 votes. She beats the DA's Nonhlanhla Sifumba who got 68 vote. Mthembu is seen been sworn in at the Jouburg Council.
Image: PKabelo Mokoena/timeslive/Sunday Times

ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu has been elected the City of Johannesburg's new speaker.

She received the backing of the governing coalition led by the ANC which cemented its new coalition configuration by voting together to install the ANC's Dada Morero as mayor last week.

The DA fielded its councillor Nonhlanhla Sifumba to contest Mthembu.

She received 180 votes, beating Sifumba, who received 68 votes from her caucus.

The ActionSA caucus leader replaces former speaker Margaret Arnolds, who left the post last week after her appointment in Morero's executive committee as finance MMC.

Mthembu is the first from her party to occupy this position.

LISTEN HERE:

She was sworn in shortly after the announcement of her victory. In her acceptance speech, Mthembu said her election will set the tone for the work ahead.

She said her election marked the beginning of a new era focused on restoring the city to its former glory, where service delivery will take centre stage.

“As we continue to celebrate women's month in South Africa, we are reminded of the incredible strength and resilience of women who have shaped our nation's history. From the brave women who fought apartheid to the trailblazers breaking glass ceilings in various fields today, we honour their contributions and legacy.

“In the city of Johannesburg, we are proud to be part of this legacy. To be elected as a young female speaker, is a testament to our commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality. And as a young woman, I represent a new generation of leaders who are passionate, driven, and dedicated to serving our communities,” she said. 

MORE:

DA to challenge ActionSA for Joburg speaker post

The DA is to field its own candicate for speaker in the City of Johannesburg.
6 hours ago

ActionSA set to nominate Nobuhle Mthembu as the next Joburg speaker

Lesufi says there is a chance Tshwane will be next, but they are going to exercise caution so as to not disrupt the GNU partners
2 days ago

Defiant Morero goes against provincial officials’ demand for ANC to control city finances

Nciza and premier Panyaza Lesufi had earmarked the finance MMC position for Morero's strongest political opponent Loyiso Masuku
1 day ago

ANC's Dada Morero elected as Joburg mayor

Morero, having served as the city's finance MMC in Gwamanda's cabinet, ascends to the top post for the second time after a short-lived stint at the ...
4 days ago
