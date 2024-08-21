Ramaphosa pays glowing tribute to Zondo for state capture inquiry

The dinner was attended by respected jurists including former chief justices such as Mogoeng Mogoeng and other judges he served with on the bench.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has credited outgoing chief justice Raymond Zondo with having established the standard of probity in the country with the way in which he handled the state capture inquiry.
Ramaphosa said the manner in which the Zondo Commission did its work to uncover rot in the governance system would go a long way in serving the country.
His government’s duty, Ramaphosa said, would be to ensure the recommendations of the commission are fully implemented.
“History will record that chief justice Zondo established a standard for probity in public affairs that will serve our country for many years to come,” said Ramaphosa.
“Beyond what is contained in the constitution, beyond what is stated in law, beyond all the regulations and the rules, the Zondo Commission has more clearly defined the ethical underpinnings of our democratic state. Our task is to follow your direction.”
This is the tribute Ramaphosa sent to the chief justice through his justice minister Thembi Simelane at Zondo's farewell dinner on Tuesday.
The dinner was attended by respected jurists including former chief justices such as Mogoeng Mogoeng and other judges he served with on the bench.
Ramaphosa could not attend the ceremony after reportedly getting an eye infection.
Through Simelane, Ramaphosa said his government had started working on the recommendations Zondo made in his report.
Zizi Kodwa had to resign as minister of sport, arts and culture and as an ANC MP after he was dragged to court to face the music over allegations of a corrupt relationship with former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.
The report also recommended more politicians, current and former government executives and businesspeople should face the might of the law. This is yet to be fully implemented as some of the politicians remain in the higher echelons of power, either in the ANC or government.
“ We have done much as government to implement the recommendations of the commission. To ensure our country may never again experience state capture, we have introduced and enacted legislation in critical areas such as public procurement, criminal justice, public administration and others,” said Ramaphosa.
“The law enforcement agencies have made important progress in investigating and prosecuting alleged perpetrators and have begun to recover stolen funds. As we continue and intensify this work, we are duty bound to entrench in all areas of public life the ethical standards the Zondo Commission has helped to define.”
Ramaphosa also hailed Zondo for what he said was a spirited defence against attacks on the judiciary during and after the release of the commission’s report.
Zondo had to approach the Constitutional Court for a contempt of court order against former president Jacob Zuma for defying the commission.
This saw Zuma sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment.
Zuma’s arrest led to unrest in the country, mostly concentrated in his home province KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with people demanding his release. Hundreds of people lost their lives in the looting that destroyed warehouses, shops and malls in the two provinces.
“During its work, many attempts were made to frustrate and derail the commission. For undertaking this responsibility, chief justice, you have had to endure a number of personal attacks,” said Ramaphosa.
“You have had to defend the integrity of the judiciary and our courts from opportunistic attacks by those with interests inimical to the rule of law. Yet you have stood firm in upholding the independence of the judiciary.”
