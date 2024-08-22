Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has been appointed as the MK Party's national organiser.
This was announced during a media briefing on Thursday.
Shivambu left the EFF last week in a shock resignation which has rocked the red berets. Shivambu, who founded the EFF with his friend Julius Malema, will now lead in the MK Party with powers similar to those of the secretary-general of the party.
The party held a media briefing with former president Jacob Zuma in attendance to announce a new party leadership, which includes a top eight and 22 additional members of its national high command.
Shivambu will be responsible for organising, development of MK party organisational documents and guidelines, political education, policy and research, monitoring and evaluation of governance in public representatives and cadre development.
Secretary-general Sifiso Maseko said Shivambu would also be responsible for the representation of MK Party in the electoral commission of South Africa. Shivambu would also be responsible for the establishment of structures and leagues.
This is a developing story
Shivambu appointed MK Party national organiser
Image: Freddy Mavunda
