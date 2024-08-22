Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as acting president, is on Thursday presiding over the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is recovering from an eye infection that has resulted in him having to temporarily relinquish his executive powers to Mashatile.
After the signing, Mashatile will receive letters of credence from heads of mission and ambassadors designate of 11 countries.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Acting president Paul Mashatile presides over signing of second Presidential Health Compact
Courtesy of SABC
Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as acting president, is on Thursday presiding over the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is recovering from an eye infection that has resulted in him having to temporarily relinquish his executive powers to Mashatile.
After the signing, Mashatile will receive letters of credence from heads of mission and ambassadors designate of 11 countries.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Future of healthcare and NHI hot topics at medical conference
Ramaphosa moves to implement NHI Act despite resistance
Court says NHI may not instruct where private health practitioners must work
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos