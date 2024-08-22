Politics

WATCH LIVE | Acting president Paul Mashatile presides over signing of second Presidential Health Compact

22 August 2024 - 12:51 By TimesLIVE
Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as acting president, is on Thursday presiding over the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is recovering from an eye infection that has resulted in him having to temporarily relinquish his executive powers to Mashatile.

After the signing, Mashatile will receive letters of credence from heads of mission and ambassadors designate of 11 countries.

