WATCH LIVE | Former president Jacob Zuma briefs media

22 August 2024 - 12:12 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC.

Former president and leader of the MK Party (MKP) Jacob Zuma is on Thursday briefing media.

The party said the briefing would be about the political situation and other developments.

Zuma is also expected to outline the MKP's course of action and direction it plans to take in South African politics.

READ MORE:

'Please pray for Floyd, he won't last': Mbalula on Shivambu's move to MK Party

"I don't believe he will last a year in Jacob Zuma's MK Party," said Mbalula about Floyd Shivambu.
Politics
2 days ago

Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party

Shivambu wishes EFF 'pure success and prosperity', saying the struggle for economic freedom must never be compromised by an individual decision
Politics
1 week ago

Shivambu likely to be Zuma’s second in command in MK Party

EFF loss is MKP win, say analysts on Floyd Shivambu's departure
Politics
6 days ago

MK Party fires 15 MPs, terminates membership

The MK Party has terminated the membership of eight MPs.
Politics
1 week ago
