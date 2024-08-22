Politics

WATCH | Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni gives update on cabinet meeting

22 August 2024 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will on Thursday brief the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

