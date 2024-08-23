Politics

LISTEN | We’re not trying to destroy EFF, says MKP’s John Hlophe

23 August 2024 - 15:27
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
MKP president Jacob Zuma and EFF president Julius Malema.
Image: Twitter

First the MK Party snatched the EFF’s number three spot in terms of major parties and then it lured its deputy president Floyd Shivambu, but MKP deputy president John Hlophe says the intention is not to destroy the EFF.

“He [Shivambu] is a very experienced politician, he is sharp like a razor,” Hlophe said, adding Shivambu's deployment as the party's national organiser was based on merit.

Listen to the MKP leadership:

Shivambu's resignation from the EFF has caused turmoil in the party, with leader Julius Malema lashing out earlier this week and repeatedly referring to “betrayal for personal gains”.

Shivambu, a founding member of the EFF, was announced as the MKP's national organiser on Thursday. At the briefing, Shivambu said he is not in the business of pleasing the egos of those who feel betrayed, warning against “very strong egos” in opposition.

He got a hero's welcome at Jacob Zuma's MKP. Zuma hailed Shivambu as a “real, honest politician”.

“This comrade will come to the books of history. He has done something that many would not do because his politics is scientific. That is why his action has become a big issue,” said Zuma.

“He takes decisions at the right time for good reasons.”

The party, which is less than a year old, pushed the EFF from number three to number four position in terms of the biggest political parties. The EFF received a modest 9.52% of the vote in the national elections. It had anticipated its support would increase, while the new kid on the block got 14.58% taking the EFF's spot.

Malema and Zuma were at each other's throats when Zuma was president, but in recent years have rekindled their relationship. Malema had said they welcomed Zuma in the political space, warning him of the challenges of forming a new political party.

Two weeks before the elections the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked Zuma to quit politics.

The MKP has lured other notable names, including former ministers Nathi Nhleko and Des van Rooyen.

It announced its leadership on Thursday, with only one woman in its top eight.

TimesLIVE

