Politics

'The betrayer is having sleepless nights': Shivambu's 'small parties' remarks ruffles EFF MPs

23 August 2024 - 18:30
Floyd Shivambu (MK Party's national organiser) in the spotlight.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s remarks about smaller parties that end up as “fiefdoms of individuals” did not sit well with the red berets. 

Shivambu was on Thursday named national organiser of the MK Party, a week after joining.

In his speech on Thursday, he commented about small parties centred on one individual.  “We should unite the progressive forces behind this agenda because this thing of small, unviable political parties is not sustainable for the future of black people in South Africa.

“The temptation — and I'm not characterising the EFF — when they have multiple of these is they end up becoming fiefdoms of individuals — EFF, IFP, UDM, that kind of arrangement. What do you seek to achieve with that?”

He said he would “never betray the revolution”.

EFF members did not take his words kindly.  MP Sinawo Thambo questioned Shivambu's loyalty to the “revolution” and accused him of abandoning the EFF after losing votes in the May 29 elections. “You [Shivambu] establish an organisation and then have the audacity to insinuate that it is suddenly a small and unviable 'fiefdom' after our first small decline at the polls?

“This was the insinuation; the disclaimer is worth nothing. You further claim loyalty to the revolution, yet at the first inconvenience you abandon what you have preached as a revolutionary vehicle for over a decade in favour of a secretive pact to be a secretary-general in an organisation where you can see there is opportunity for the self,” he said.

“Let’s be clear: he is, for all intents and purposes, the secretary-general of MK Party. That address was a condescending insult. EFF members must not be labelled as playing in the gutter when we respond to insults that have makeup on.”

EFF Students Command leader Sihle Lonzi also expressed his disappointment. “The betrayal of Floyd is tantamount to, if not worse than, the betrayal of the revolution,” he said.

 “It’s a betrayal of principle. It’s abandoning a revolutionary path you committed yourself to and convinced others to join you on. It’s cowardice, intellectual dishonesty and political bankruptcy!”

EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe mocked Shivambu's new position.

“Imagine moving from reciting seven non-negotiable cardinal pillars and calling for economic freedom in our lifetime to chanting and screaming 'Gwaza Mkhonto.' Solid and sound decisions, though.”

Despite the backlash, Shivambu has expressed satisfaction with his new position.

“National organiser organises. That’s what we do before the leadership arrives. We accept the responsibility with humility and we will never disappoint. We are starting here, and we will grow under the wise counsel and guidance of President Jacob Zuma, Gwaza!” Shivambu said.

TimesLIVE

