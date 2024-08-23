Courtesy of SABC
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, with the mineral resources department, is on Friday briefing media on the review of the integrated energy plan.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Electricity minister and mineral resources brief media on IEP
Courtesy of SABC
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, with the mineral resources department, is on Friday briefing media on the review of the integrated energy plan.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike
Ramokgopa withdraws gazetted section 34 for procurement of nuclear energy to allow public participation
WATCH | Kgosientsho Ramokgopa outlines nuclear energy programme
Mantashe doubles down on mining’s importance despite reduced budget
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos