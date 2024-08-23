Courtesy of SABC
EFF leader Julius Malema is on Friday convening the party's central command team meeting in KwaZulu-Natal.
The team is expected to discuss a way forward as the EFF prepares for its December conference.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Julius Malema convenes EFF central command team meeting
