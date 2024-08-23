Politics

WATCH | Julius Malema convenes EFF central command team meeting

23 August 2024 - 13:46 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

EFF leader Julius Malema is on Friday convening the party's central command team meeting in KwaZulu-Natal.

The team is expected to discuss a way forward as the EFF prepares for its December conference.

READ MORE:

EFF’s highest decision-making structure to meet for first time since Shivambu’s exit

Party leaders are expected to finalise plans this weekend for the party's national people's assembly, where new leadership will be announced
Politics
13 hours ago

Shivambu appointed MK Party national organiser

Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has been appointed as the MK Party's national organiser.
Politics
1 day ago

Can’t quit like Floyd Shivambu? 5 ways to work with narcissistic bosses

Stand up for yourself and don't lose your job with these expert tips
Lifestyle
2 days ago

I've never asked to be Ramaphosa's deputy — Malema on GNU talks

Julius Malema denies asking for the GNU deputy president position.
Politics
3 days ago

EFF’s Veronica Mente is staying put

There has been speculation about her future in the EFF since Floyd Shivambu’s departure last week.
Politics
2 days ago
