WATCH | Ramaphosa hosts seventh administration’s first imbizo

23 August 2024 - 12:32 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting the first presidential imbizo of the seventh administration at the Tsakane Sports Stadium in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

The theme is “let’s grow South Africa together” guided by the sub-theme “leave no one behind”.

Tshwane makes progress in providing potable water to Hammanskraal

City recognises that residents 'want water from their taps, not from tankers'.
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Izimbizos are an insult to the very poor being consulted

This is not the time to still be at the discovery level
2 weeks ago

This is what Ramaphosa’s presidential izimbizo cost you

President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential izimbizos have come at a huge cost to the tax payer- racking up a bill of R44m in four events in just eight ...
2 weeks ago
