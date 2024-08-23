President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting the first presidential imbizo of the seventh administration at the Tsakane Sports Stadium in Ekurhuleni on Friday.
The theme is “let’s grow South Africa together” guided by the sub-theme “leave no one behind”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ramaphosa hosts seventh administration’s first imbizo
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
