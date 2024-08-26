Mbeki warns Afrophobia could be used by counter revolutionaries, takes aim at Gayton McKenzie

In the UK, 40% of voters boycotted the July 4 elections while in the South African context 60% had stayed away from the May elections.
“As in the UK, these are not right-wing people. However, they feel that democratic politics is not working for them. In many instances in the past, they did not vote for the ANC or any other party. They continue to belong among ‘the neglected, the ignored, the impoverished, the reviled, the mutinous’.”
He warned this might be used by “negative forces to incite a similar riotous rampage” in the country.
“Given the sordid response to the Miss South Africa candidacy of Miss Chidimma Adetshina, it could easily happen that such negative forces in our country could use xenophobic Afrophobia to engage in the moronic inferno to which Jason Cowley referred.”
Should such a grouping arise, Mbeki warned that they would be encouraged because those “who take great pride in demanding 'Mabahambe!'”, and others of their ilk, are now sitting in both parliament and government.
One proponent of this “they must go” statement is current sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie and his Patriotic Alliance party which boasts nine seats in parliament, he said.
The former president claimed that the country must also underline the “xenophobic Afrophobia” as an important part of the political agenda of the counter revolution.
Quoting Cowley, he highlighted this interpretation of the UK riots saying that the harrowing ethno-sectarian violence and racist attacks of recent weeks on mosques and hotels sheltering asylum seekers in provincial towns have revealed something dark and shocking: an England atomised, an England in pieces.
Former president Thabo Mbeki has drawn parallels between the UK and South Africa, warning negative forces could use "xenophobic Afrophobia" to engage in a “moronic inferno” and labelling sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie as being one such proponent.
Mbeki believes the UK riots have a lesson to teach South Africa, sounding warning bells against a looming “riotous rampage”.
In July, a mentally disturbed individual fatally stabbed three children aged between six and nine years in England sparking widespread riots.
After a vigil was held in their honour the following evening, attendees attacked a nearby mosque and police officers on standby, with 27 cops admitted for treatment in hospital and one official vehicle set on fire.
The anger was allegedly driven by news spread on social media that the murderer of the girls was a Muslim asylum seeker who illegally arrived on a small boat.
This is despite a police probe that established that the culprit was a 17-year-old boy whose parents legally migrated from Rwanda. However, this declaration did not stop the riots which lasted for a few days.
King Charles III had to send out a “heartfelt appeal” and call for the nation to unite around “shared values of mutual respect and understanding”.
The former president felt like this image resonates with the South African reality, an image of those “who feel excluded and abandoned.”
“In the UK it took the propagation of a false story about the murder of three English girl-children by an illegal Muslim migrant to drive these neglected and ignored people into a riotous rampage.”
In a newsletter published on Monday, Mbeki quoted writer Jason Cowley who had said the riots had revealed an “England atomised, an England in pieces.”
Mbeki said that much like England, South Africa must find ways to include those who feel excluded and abandoned in a new national story.
Cowley said the excluded were not the far right but the people of peripheral England for whom democratic politics is not working, “who don’t vote for Labour or any other party: the neglected, the ignored, the impoverished, the reviled, the mutinous. What do you do about these people and their anger, suffering and despair?”
Mbeki believes the same reality resonates strongly in South Africa for those who feel excluded and abandoned.
