Morero reneges on JMPD foreign national recruitment proposal, apologising for 'anxiety caused'

“These comments do not in themselves represent the position of the organisation. In my address I reflected among others on women's month, focusing on women who continue to play an educational and motivational influence in our lives.
“Secondly, I reflected on the outcome of elections and political challenges facing the ANC in greater Johannesburg, the City of Johannesburg and the government of national unity statement of intent.
“This briefing is convened to address the concerns centred on my personal proposal in relation to resolving language barriers and challenges confronting our law enforcement agencies.
Morero, in his political overview, suggested that the City of Johannesburg might have to consider recruiting qualified and properly documented foreign nationals into the JMPD to assist with bridging the language barriers which frustrate the work of police when investigating crimes involving foreigners.
Morero insists he expressed these views to inspire a debate in the ANC lekgotla for party leaders to consider solutions with an open mind.
“Having debated my proposal we came to the conclusion that the recruitment of foreign nationals into the JMPD ... is both undesirable and unattainable in the wake of the high unemployment crisis in South Africa, including the challenges on migration.”
He revealed that the lekgotla instead settled on training its officials to be proficient in foreign languages dominant in areas with a high concentration of specific groups.
“The lekgotla accepted that the concern that language barriers frustrate police work is valid and legitimate. The instruction is clear that the proposal by the regional chair has been rejected, and we have resolved on the way forward on this matter, and I will not entertain any further debate on which this proposal is concerned,” he said.
Morero, also the regional chair in Johannesburg, conceded that his perspective on the matter was not informed by the policies of his political party and may have been misguided.
“Upon further reflection, I have come to the conclusion that my suggestion was not consistent with the policies of the ANC and those of government. I therefore unconditionally withdraw my proposal and apologise for the anxiety it might have caused to the residents of Johannesburg and the people of South Africa as [a] whole.”
Morero says he appreciates the “robust” engagement, especially on social media platforms.
“The participation of our people in this discourse reaffirms our belief that we have a vibrant and conscious citizenry upon which a prosperous society can and will be built.”
Morero reported that the regional executive’s commissions on elections, governance and organisational renewal are under way and will report back on presentations received on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Morero reneges on JMPD foreign national recruitment proposal, apologising for 'anxiety caused'
Morero insists he aimed to inspire a debate in the ANC lekgotla for party leaders to consider solutions with an open mind
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has backtracked on his controversial proposal to recruit foreign nationals into the city's metro policing, saying the lekgotla platform allowed for “robust debate”.
His comments, made on Sunday at the ANC's political gathering, sparked public outrage from various political parties and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who shot down the idea.
“We don’t agree with this proposal. We held discussions with our executive mayor, who advised us the ANC Johannesburg lekgotla rejected his proposal, and he fully accepts the decision not to entertain the proposal further. We remain committed to ensuring our law enforcement agencies are appropriately trained to tackle challenges created by crime. Our sincerest apologies for the confusion and pain caused by the proposal,” Lesufi said.
Morero convened a briefing on the West Rand on Monday, clarifying the source of the comments and their intended reception.
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has backtracked on his controversial proposal to recruit foreign nationals into the city's metro policing, saying the lekgotla platform allowed for “robust debate”.His comments, made on Sunday at the ANC's political gathering, sparked public outrage from various political parties and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who shot down the idea. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
“These comments do not in themselves represent the position of the organisation. In my address I reflected among others on women's month, focusing on women who continue to play an educational and motivational influence in our lives.
“Secondly, I reflected on the outcome of elections and political challenges facing the ANC in greater Johannesburg, the City of Johannesburg and the government of national unity statement of intent.
“This briefing is convened to address the concerns centred on my personal proposal in relation to resolving language barriers and challenges confronting our law enforcement agencies.
Morero, in his political overview, suggested that the City of Johannesburg might have to consider recruiting qualified and properly documented foreign nationals into the JMPD to assist with bridging the language barriers which frustrate the work of police when investigating crimes involving foreigners.
Morero insists he expressed these views to inspire a debate in the ANC lekgotla for party leaders to consider solutions with an open mind.
“Having debated my proposal we came to the conclusion that the recruitment of foreign nationals into the JMPD ... is both undesirable and unattainable in the wake of the high unemployment crisis in South Africa, including the challenges on migration.”
He revealed that the lekgotla instead settled on training its officials to be proficient in foreign languages dominant in areas with a high concentration of specific groups.
“The lekgotla accepted that the concern that language barriers frustrate police work is valid and legitimate. The instruction is clear that the proposal by the regional chair has been rejected, and we have resolved on the way forward on this matter, and I will not entertain any further debate on which this proposal is concerned,” he said.
Morero, also the regional chair in Johannesburg, conceded that his perspective on the matter was not informed by the policies of his political party and may have been misguided.
“Upon further reflection, I have come to the conclusion that my suggestion was not consistent with the policies of the ANC and those of government. I therefore unconditionally withdraw my proposal and apologise for the anxiety it might have caused to the residents of Johannesburg and the people of South Africa as [a] whole.”
Morero says he appreciates the “robust” engagement, especially on social media platforms.
“The participation of our people in this discourse reaffirms our belief that we have a vibrant and conscious citizenry upon which a prosperous society can and will be built.”
Morero reported that the regional executive’s commissions on elections, governance and organisational renewal are under way and will report back on presentations received on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
MORE
‘We don’t agree’: Lesufi clarifies rejection of proposal for foreign nationals to become metro police
EDITORIAL | How many more bodies before heads roll at City of Joburg over hijacked buildings?
Defiant Morero goes against provincial officials’ demand for ANC to control city finances
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos