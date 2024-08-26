The DA has blamed the Gauteng government for deadly fires in Johannesburg's abandoned buildings, criticising the state's “failure to address” human settlement problems.
On Sunday a fire broke out in an abandoned three-storey building in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, which claimed four lives and left three people injured and having to be treated for smoke inhalation.
This recent tragedy echoes the catastrophic fire at the Usindiso building in Marshalltown on August 31 2023. That incident resulted in the deaths of 76 people and numerous severe injuries.
DA MPL Mervyn Cirota blamed the government for the fires, saying the provincial government has failed to address the housing crisis in the province.
“The Gauteng department of human settlements’ failure to decisively address the issue of abandoned and hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD has resulted in yet another tragic incident,” he said.
“Two weeks ago 12 shops were gutted in a fire at the corner of Jeppe and Goud streets in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
Urgent call for action on abandoned buildings in Johannesburg
WATCH | ‘A lot of criminality takes place here’: More details emerge on deadly Jeppestown fire
“The blame for the continued fires in the city’s hijacked buildings lies squarely at the hands of the department of human settlements in conjunction with the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and the City of Johannesburg. These parties have failed to develop a feasible plan to tackle the housing challenge in the inner city. This has resulted in the hijacking of buildings that are unconducive to live in, posing a safety and health risk for the inhabitants.
“How many more lives should be lost before the abandoned building crisis in Joburg is resolved?”
Cirota called on the government to table a plan outlining what steps would be taken to prevent further fires and loss of life.
“The continuous incidents of fires and unnecessary deaths due to the absence of an effective remedy are concerning and point to a lack of a definite path ahead. More concerning is the fact that there are 181 hijacked buildings in the inner city of Johannesburg, most of which resemble informal settlements and present a serious safety risk to individuals who have taken them over unlawfully.
“It has become clear that nothing has or is being done to safeguard the residents from these hazardous structures and conditions. We equally call on the Gauteng department of social development to go to the Jeppestown building to ascertain if those people qualify for social services. They must receive the support they need during this challenging time.”
Gift Langa, spokesperson for human settlements MEC Tasneem Motara, said the MEC would not be commenting on the matter.
“The buildings that are generally affected are owned by the municipalities,” he said.
TimesLIVE
