Courtesy of SABC News
President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the main address at the opening ceremony of the Municipal Just Energy Transition Conference at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ramaphosa delivers address at the opening ceremony of the Municipal JET Conference
Courtesy of SABC News
President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the main address at the opening ceremony of the Municipal Just Energy Transition Conference at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Once vulnerable, Ramaphosa is now sailing to a historic achievement
Luthuli House clips ANC KZN’s wings
'I have an eye infection' — Ramaphosa explains why he wore shades at the presidential imbizo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos