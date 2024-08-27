“A forensic report on the utilisation of some of the funds was done, and it enabled OBP to take some of the concerns of sub-contracting to the SIU,” she said through her spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo.
Animal vaccine scandal: Didiza fights back, urges Steenhuisen to watch what he says
Former minister of agriculture Thoko Didiza has called out her successor John Steenhuisen for statements he made at the weekend in relation to “exposing” misconduct in the department.
Didiza said the impropriety Steenhuisen allegedly “uncovered” was dealt with during her time in the department and referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for investigation by the state-owned animal vaccine manufacturing entity involved.
She said it was inappropriate for Steenhuisen to make definitive statements while investigations are ongoing by law enforcement agencies, creating an impression that nothing was done to address the challenges by the previous administration.
Didiza was responding to a weekend report that funds given to the previous administration meant to revamp a vaccine facility were allegedly unaccounted for.
City Press reported on Sunday that in his second month in the position, Steenhuisen has uncovered a scandal in which R500m allocated to Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) allegedly cannot be accounted for.
On Monday, Didiza’s office said she has written to Steenhuisen to clarify how during her tenure the matter was dealt with by the OBP board and management as well as the portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development.
Didiza, who is Speaker in the National Assembly, said details of the matter can be found in the OBP annual reports, including the audit report.
I will not reinvent the wheel in agriculture department: Steenhuisen
