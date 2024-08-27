Politics

Animal vaccine scandal: Didiza fights back, urges Steenhuisen to watch what he says

27 August 2024 - 07:04
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
National Assembly Speaker and former agriculture minister Thoko Didiza says the impropriety her successor John Steenhuisen allegedly “uncovered” was dealt with during her time in the department. File photo.
Image: Nic Bothma

Former minister of agriculture Thoko Didiza has called out her successor John Steenhuisen for statements he made at the weekend in relation to “exposing” misconduct in the department.

Didiza said the impropriety Steenhuisen allegedly “uncovered” was dealt with during her time in the department and referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for investigation by the state-owned animal vaccine manufacturing entity involved.

She said it was inappropriate for Steenhuisen to make definitive statements while investigations are ongoing by law enforcement agencies, creating an impression that nothing was done to address the challenges by the previous administration.

Didiza was responding to a weekend report that funds given to the previous administration meant to revamp a vaccine facility were allegedly unaccounted for.

City Press reported on Sunday that in his second month in the position, Steenhuisen has uncovered a scandal in which R500m allocated to Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) allegedly cannot be accounted for.

On Monday, Didiza’s office said she has written to Steenhuisen to clarify how during her tenure the matter was dealt with by the OBP board and management as well as the portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development.

Didiza, who is Speaker in the National Assembly, said details of the matter can be found in the OBP annual reports, including the audit report.

“A forensic report on the utilisation of some of the funds was done, and it enabled OBP to take some of the concerns of sub-contracting to the SIU,” she said through her spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo.

Didiza urged Steenhuisen to be circumspect about the matters he communicates to the media “as these will have unintended and disastrous consequences for the department and its entities”.

“It is clear that despite former minister Didiza's efforts to help minister Steenhuisen with understanding the intricacies of the department and its entities during the handover process, this remains inadequate.

“To this end, former minister Didiza remains available to assist minister Steenhuisen with this and other matters,” said Ngcobo.

City Press reported that while talking about his ministry’s plans to help the economy recover and stabilise the government of national unity, Steenhuisen said: “The previous administration was given a grant from government to revamp a facility, a very important one because it produces many of the vaccines needed for animal health in the country.

The large amount went missing and is unaccounted for. I intend to reintroduce a forensic audit to get to the bottom of where that money went and how it was spent."

Steenhuisen said the alleged corruption has been reported to the director-general of the department, and a process is underway to address it, reported the publication.

He said: “The auditor-general has flagged some issues around management, value for money and record-keeping. I’ll be reviewing the auditor-general’s report and using it as a basis to ensure controls are put in place to address issues around fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as well as poor record-keeping. I look forward to working with the [auditor-general’s] office.

“We achieved an unqualified audit this term, and we would like to improve on that.”

