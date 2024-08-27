Though Mbeki did not mention names, McKenzie took his words to heart.
'I am proudly a counter-revolutionary’: Gayton McKenzie to Thabo Mbeki after criticism of identity politics
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is seemingly unfazed by former president Thabo Mbeki's warning about identity politics and “xenophobic Afrophobia” potentially leading to an unstable society.
Mbeki in his newsletter on Monday wrote about the dangers of identity politics and how the phenomenon led to recent riots in the UK.
In July a 17-year-old was charged for fatally stabbing three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in England, sparking widespread riots.
The stabbing sparked unrest after false information was spread on social media that the suspect behind the stabbings was a radical Islamist migrant.
Mbeki believes the UK riots have a lesson for South Africans, saying the deeply troubling question must arise that “issue” or “identity politics” might be used by negative forces to incite a similar riotous rampage among South Africans.
“Given the sordid response to the Miss South Africa candidacy of Chidimma Adetshina, it could easily happen that such negative forces in our country could use xenophobic Afrophobia to engage in the moronic inferno. They would be encouraged in this regard because those who take great pride in demanding 'abahambe', and others of their ilk, are sitting in our parliament and government. We must also underline that the xenophobic Afrophobia is an important part of the political agenda of the counter-revolution,” he said.
Mbeki warns Afrophobia could be used by counter-revolutionaries, takes aim at Gayton McKenzie
Though Mbeki did not mention names, McKenzie took his words to heart.
In a rebuttal on social media, McKenzie defended his stance.
“If standing with the South African who had her identity stolen and not with Chidimma makes me a counter-revolutionary, if calling for those who are here illegally taking jobs and running havoc to ‘abahambe’ [they must go] makes me a counter-revolutionary, I am a counter-revolutionary proudly.”
Adetshina, born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, faced intense scrutiny regarding her eligibility to take part in the pageant.
McKenzie expressed his dissatisfaction with her participation, arguing that the title of Miss South Africa should be reserved for those who are South African.
In an interview with Robert Marawa, McKenzie said, “What I do know, and in 2068 I will still hold the view, [is] that no Nigerian, Zimbabwean, Italian [or] American should become Miss South Africa. There’s Miss World for those things, there’s Miss Universe for those things.”
Mbeki, however, argued that such views contribute to a broader agenda of “xenophobic Afrophobia” and could fuel divisive sentiments in South Africa.
He has warned the country must be vigilant against such influences to avoid a potential “riotous rampage.”
