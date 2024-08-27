The office of the auditor-general is briefing parliament's co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee on the 2022-2023 local government audit outcomes.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke issued a warning to municipalities last June, saying service delivery is at risk of collapsing in more than half the country’s municipalities due to cash-flow problems.
“When we analysed the financial statements of the 217 municipalities with audit opinions other than disclaimed or adverse, we found 56% of them to have indicators of financial strain. If not attended to, this can result in significant doubt about their ability to continue operating,” Maluleke said at the time.
WATCH | Auditor-general briefs Cogta committee on municipal audit outcomes
Courtesy of SABC
