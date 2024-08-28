Politics

Cape Town receives another clean audit — the only metro to achieve it

Auditor-general lauds city as a 'pocket of excellence'

28 August 2024 - 15:56 By Busisiwe Mthembu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The City of Cape Town plans to spend R39.5bn on infrastructure between July 2024 and June 2027, says finance MMC Siseko Mbandezi. Stock photo.
The City of Cape Town plans to spend R39.5bn on infrastructure between July 2024 and June 2027, says finance MMC Siseko Mbandezi. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/handmadepictures

The City of Cape Town has received a clean audit for the 2022/23 financial year.

Finance MMC Siseko Mbandezi said on Wednesday Cape Town was the only metro that received a clean audit for the financial year. He said the auditor-general had lauded the city as a “pocket of excellence”.

“At its heart, this recognition means that public money that is earmarked for service delivery is spent correctly, transparently and within all the requirements of legislation governing public spending,” said Mbandezi.

“The ones who ultimately win when government performs well are the residents. We go out to bat for our residents every day and will continue to find ways to improve our service delivery, building on the sound backbone of accountability and good governance that we’ve developed over more than a decade.”

Mbandezi said while the city was proud to have a clean audit, the fact that it was the only metro in South Africa to get one was a real concern.

“Nevertheless, the city will continue to strive to [live up to] this accolade.”

Cape Town spends R9.4bn on infrastructure

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city has set a “South African record for the largest single-year infrastructure investment”.
Politics
5 days ago

Mbandezi said the city planned to spend R39.5bn on infrastructure from July 2024 to June 2027.

“This is South Africa’s largest-ever three-year infrastructure investment by a metropolitan municipality.

“A clean audit, underpinned by good governance, a great future vision and sound financial management is vital for Cape Town’s development.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Auditor-general finds municipalities struggle to improve audit outcomes

Though millions of rand were still being spent on consultants, municipalities were still struggling to fulfil all the requirements of a sound ...
Politics
1 day ago

Vandalised Cape Town electricity infrastructure costs ratepayers R7.3m

MMC for energy in the city Xanthea Limberg says Mitchells Plain is one of the worst-affected areas.
News
1 day ago

Marokane ‘happy the right level of alertness’ has been raised on spiralling municipal debt

Eskom board chair flags dual issue of nonpayment and illegal connections as utility presents upbeat summer outlook
News
1 day ago

Take a leaf from my streetwise ministers, Ramaphosa tells municipal officials

President Cyril Ramaphosa took a hard line against municipalities, warning that mediocrity was no longer an option.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sowetans march on mayor Morero’s office to hand over CVs amid ‘hire foreigners ... Politics
  2. EFF wants justice minister Simelane to resign over VBS Bank allegations Politics
  3. Three buildings housing state departments in Limpopo closed Politics
  4. 'I am proudly a counter-revolutionary’: Gayton McKenzie to Thabo Mbeki after ... Politics
  5. Half of home loan applications declined by banks as whites remain favoured: ... Politics

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS