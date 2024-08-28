Cape Town receives another clean audit — the only metro to achieve it

The City of Cape Town has received a clean audit for the 2022/23 financial year.
Finance MMC Siseko Mbandezi said on Wednesday Cape Town was the only metro that received a clean audit for the financial year. He said the auditor-general had lauded the city as a “pocket of excellence”.
“At its heart, this recognition means that public money that is earmarked for service delivery is spent correctly, transparently and within all the requirements of legislation governing public spending,” said Mbandezi.
“The ones who ultimately win when government performs well are the residents. We go out to bat for our residents every day and will continue to find ways to improve our service delivery, building on the sound backbone of accountability and good governance that we’ve developed over more than a decade.”
Mbandezi said while the city was proud to have a clean audit, the fact that it was the only metro in South Africa to get one was a real concern.
“Nevertheless, the city will continue to strive to [live up to] this accolade.”
Cape Town spends R9.4bn on infrastructure
Mbandezi said the city planned to spend R39.5bn on infrastructure from July 2024 to June 2027.
“This is South Africa’s largest-ever three-year infrastructure investment by a metropolitan municipality.
“A clean audit, underpinned by good governance, a great future vision and sound financial management is vital for Cape Town’s development.”
