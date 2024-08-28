The much anticipated swearing in of former CEOs of state agencies as MPs is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon.
Parliament has announced National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza will swear in eight MK Party MPs and two EFF MPs.
The list includes former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.
Others who will be sworn in as MPs include Mzwanele Manyi, former head of the GCIS. Manyi recently defected from the EFF after a stint as an ATM member.
Former EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo will also be sworn in, replacing former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu. Another EFF leader, Nazier Paulsen, will replace Manyi.
Other MK Party MPs are:
- Thembisile Siboniso Mjadu
- Nompumelelo Matilda Gasa
- Gezani Eric Kobane
- Thulani Innocent Gamede
TimesLIVE previously reported that two months after being sworn in as members of the National Assembly representing the MK Party, 15 MPs were unceremoniously fired and their party membership terminated.
MK Party chief whip Sihle Ngubane wrote to Didiza informing her of changes in the party's caucus
The disgruntled former MPs have accused the party’s parliamentary leadership of fraud and failure to follow due processes in booting them out of the party.
The former MPs approached the high court in Cape Town to fight their removal and in a bid to stop parliament from filling their parliamentary seats pending the court process.
TimesLIVE
Former SOE executives to be sworn in as MK Party MPs
Image: Trevor Sampson
