Politics

POLL | Should justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane step down?

28 August 2024 - 12:45 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of justice and constitutional development Thembi Simelane is being asked to account for the R500,000 load she received from a company linked to the VBS Bank corruption scandal. File photo.
Minister of justice and constitutional development Thembi Simelane is being asked to account for the R500,000 load she received from a company linked to the VBS Bank corruption scandal. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

While justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane's next move remains unknown, some are calling for her to resign.

The Daily Maverick reported the minister received a loan from a company that allegedly received “unlawful” funds from VBS Mutual Bank. The R500,000 loan is said to have been obtained from Gundo Wealth Solutions when Simelane was mayor of Polokwane.

Convicted former VBS Mutual Bank boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi alleged in his plea-bargain affidavit the company, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, helped secure deposits for VBS Bank from municipalities in return for an average of 2% of the capital investment.

Civil society groups Freedom Under Law, The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Judges Matter and Defend Our Democracy are leading the charge for Simelene to answer for the loan as she is at the helm of security agencies including the National Prosecuting Authority.

The EFF, whose leader Julius Malema and former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu are implicated in the bank's corruption case, wants Simelane to resign immediately.

“The EFF demands Simelane step down immediately as justice minister. Her resignation is the only appropriate course of action to preserve the integrity of our justice system, and to allow an independent and impartial investigation into her actions. We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in holding her accountable,” the party said.

The DA and ActionSA called for Simelane to appear before parliament's justice portfolio committee and the public protector to investigate the matter.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Let us not condemn without evidence’ — Madonsela defends Simelane after VBS allegations

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called for restraint and due process in light of ongoing scrutiny over the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
News
7 hours ago

EFF wants justice minister Simelane to resign over VBS Bank allegations

The party has also raised concerns about Thembi Simelane's role as someone who has significant influence over the National Prosecuting Authority.
Politics
1 day ago

Pressure on Thembi Simelane to account for link to VBS Mutual Bank corruption

Investigations have shown the bank gave kickbacks to politicians in exchange for loans from municipalities
Politics
1 day ago

Justice department to resubmit extradition applications for Guptas and Bushiri, AKA's 'killers' extradited

The justice department is going ahead with extradition applications for the Gupta brothers and 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri, while their efforts to ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Floyd Shivambu's exit from the EFF: political move or fallout between two long-term friends?

Shivambu's resignation comes just months before the EFF is set to hold its third elective conference
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sowetans march on mayor Morero’s office to hand over CVs amid ‘hire foreigners ... Politics
  2. EFF wants justice minister Simelane to resign over VBS Bank allegations Politics
  3. Three buildings housing state departments in Limpopo closed Politics
  4. 'I am proudly a counter-revolutionary’: Gayton McKenzie to Thabo Mbeki after ... Politics
  5. Half of home loan applications declined by banks as whites remain favoured: ... Politics

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS