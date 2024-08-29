Colleen Makhubele ditches SA Rainbow Alliance for MK Party

The former COPE member, who enjoyed proximity to party leader Mosioua Lekota before the fallout which led to her axing, says the “giant leap” she has made is a “historical step towards a role and responsibility she and other young women leaders must take to rise, be counted and volunteer to carry”.
“We must offer ourselves to carry on our shoulders the aspirations of our people. As young women we can no longer remain mute and watch from the sidelines of despair on matters affecting our country. Women must rise now, prepared to work, prepared to pay the price.”
Makhubele, whose political start-up had a poor showing in the 2024 general election, cosied up to the MK Party in their bid to contest the election outcomes, with her party sharing podiums with Zuma decrying vote-rigging shortly after the polls.
This relationship, which began with her calling Zuma “her Moses, uBaba” who has come to save the black nation, is said have been an early indicator of her move.
The latest addition to the MK Party camp admitted the journey ahead could be a turbulent one as she takes up the spear to fight in the MK ranks.
“I am conscious and awake to the consequences of this decision and the reality that this will be a ruthless battle with the established order that relentlessly perpetuates harsh attitudes, malicious propaganda and hate narratives towards those who sympathise, stand by and support the progressive movement.”
Former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele has ditched her political party for Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
The former South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara) leader has bowed out of the party she formed after her ousting from COPE, saying the decision to join the MK Party is due to it providing a platform for young progressive leaders to find a political home.
“I am, as a young woman, taking this step, ready to sacrifice, ready to serve, and looking forward with a mixture of determination, humility, a bit of anxiety and excitement to the untold possibilities that lie ahead.”
Makhubele said the MK Party's place in history will be cemented as a “serious organisation, intent on bringing a new style of leadership, science and organised unity to black politics”.
She believes her new party will steer South Africa into the future and will bring about constructive transformation and advancement in African society.
“For too long our people have craved acceptance, opportunities and ownership of soil in their own land. The battle for the people of the soil to live a better life in their own land and to find expression for black ambitions with equality of opportunity and quality of living is wrapped in politics.”
She thanked those who rallied behind her decision to form Sara as a bandwagon for minority parties, vowing to amplify the work she had started, only through a different platform.
“I thank Sara leadership and its members for the opportunity afforded me to lead and serve our nation. Your dedication to Sara, hard work, courage and fearless determination in the midst of the pressure you endured to ensure Sara campaigns, qualified and participated in the 2024 general elections is invaluable.
“I assure you this work of my life will continue in the MK Party. I will not be lost to the communities and South Africans who put their trust and cross behind us. Sara was founded on the basis and principles of consolidation of minority parties and the MK Party seeks to advance this work on a greater platform and must be supported in this critical work.”
