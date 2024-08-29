IN PICS | Mini-victory in court for corruption accused Jacob Zuma

Outside court, the jovial party leader said once his legal woes are over, he planned to criss-cross the country to thank those who pledged their allegiance to the fledgling party in the May elections.

“It's important to emphasise the route that we took. We also need to explain as to why the people saw it fit to rally behind us,” said Zuma.

He said it was gratifying to see the party had shaken up the country's political terrain.

“We now have a good sense that we are headed to the land of Canaan and heaven. We are not going to backtrack,” said Zuma.

Despite the gains the country has made, Zuma said he felt “white settlers” had gone to great lengths to divide people, with the mushrooming of small political parties.

“We should amalgamate and become one nation. There is no black person who does not know uMkhonto we Sizwe,” said Zuma.