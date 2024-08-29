Politics

Jacob Zuma arrives in court with MK Party entourage including Shivambu

29 August 2024 - 10:27 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, in a dapper suit and tie bearing the party colours, arrives in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A confident Jacob Zuma walked into the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday with an entourage that included new recruit Floyd Shivambu for a pretrial hearing of the arms deal corruption case involving French arms company Thales.

The MK Party's newly appointed national organiser Shivambu and former minister Nkosinathi Nhleko, former Msunduzi municipality deputy mayor Thobani Zuma and Kwazi Mbanjwa, former head of the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport, bolstered support for their president.

Zuma — dapper in a suit and tie bearing the party colours — and Thales are facing charges of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud relating to the arms deal.

The leader of the MK Party is accused of receiving about R4m via his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik to assist Thales to secure defence contracts. Shaik was convicted in 2005 but was released on medical parole in 2009.

The state plans to start the trial in April next year and conclude it by September.

The case was previously adjourned in May because Zuma had not consulted with his legal team.

Outside court, MK Party members set up a stage where Zuma is expected to address supporters under the watchful eye of a large contingent of police and security. 

