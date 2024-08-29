Politics

MK Party removes Sihle Ngubane again, replaces him with Manyi as chief whip

29 August 2024 - 09:52
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor
Mzwanele Manyi, pictured with Duduzile Zuma, left the EFF for the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party.
Image: Alaister Russell

Sihle Ngubane has again been unceremoniously removed from a key position in the MK Party. This time the party has replaced him as parliamentary chief whip with Mzwanele Manyi. 

In what has become synonymous with the newcomers, the MK Party released an overnight statement announcing Ngubane's axing from the post. 

Ngubane was previously removed as secretary-general of the party and replaced with Arthur Zwane before being appointed as the party's parliamentary enforcer. 

Manyi was sworn in as an MK Party MP on Wednesday with former state agency executives including former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana, former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. 

He defected from the EFF, resigning as an MP with its former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, a move that rocked the red berets. 

The MK Party has a penchant for removing leaders. It's embroiled in a court battle with 11 disgruntled members who were removed as MPs and expelled from the party.

Party founder Jabulani Khumalo, who was also expelled earlier this year, is taking legal action against the party and its leader Jacob Zuma. 

On Wednesday evening the party said Manyi brings a wealth of executive experience to his new administrative and political role. 

“His extensive expertise will add impetus to the ongoing work in the party while building upon the solid foundation laid by Ngubane. We are confident Manyi's leadership will strengthen our party's commitment to serving the people with integrity and dedication.”

The party said Ngubane would continue to serve as an ordinary MP assigned to the committees which he continues to participate in. 

TimesLIVE

