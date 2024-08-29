Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa in parliament for Q&A session

29 August 2024 - 14:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday replying to oral questions in the National Assembly for the first time in the seventh parliament.

Opposition parties are expected to quiz the president on a number of issues including how his administration plans to ensure growth of the economy through state-owned enterprises.

EFF leader Julius Malema's question to the president is about the 2018 commitment made by the president to build 1-million houses for Alexandra residents.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa calls for Simelane to account amid VBS corruption claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally requested a briefing from justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane after media reports ...
Politics
1 day ago

SA performing better than countries like US in removing greylist status

While South Africa was in the process of removing itself from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) greylist, countries such as the US were far ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Take a leaf from my streetwise ministers, Ramaphosa tells municipal officials

President Cyril Ramaphosa took a hard line against municipalities, warning that mediocrity was no longer an option.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa calls for Simelane to account amid VBS corruption claims Politics
  2. Three buildings housing state departments in Limpopo closed Politics
  3. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  4. MK Party removes Sihle Ngubane again, replaces him with Manyi as chief whip Politics
  5. Jacob Zuma arrives in court with MK Party entourage including Shivambu Politics

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Parliament Q&A Session
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 August 2024