Politics

WATCH | Zuma appears for pretrial hearing in arms deal corruption case

29 August 2024 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Former president Jacob Zuma is appearing in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday for a pretrial hearing in the arms deal corruption case.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Friends to foe: a tale of two founders and the battle for the MK Party

Jabulani Khumalo's relationship with former president Jacob Zuma spans decades, with family ties through Zuma's first wife
Politics
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma is trying to make us lose our way as a country

If he cannot produce his 'elephant-sized' evidence of a rigged election, then he must be charged for spreading falsehoods and misinformation about ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer, Maughan struck off the roll

The former president and MK Party leader plans to appeal his failed private prosecution bids against the state advocate and the journalist.
Politics
4 months ago

Zuma fails to remove Downer but says he will appeal again

Former president Jacob Zuma has again failed to remove lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from his arms-deal corruption case.
Politics
5 months ago

From Zuma’s arms deal case to impeachment: 5 things you need to know about judge Hlophe’s legal battle

Western Cape judge president Mandlakayise John Hlophe has become the first judge in South Africa to be impeached by parliament.
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa calls for Simelane to account amid VBS corruption claims Politics
  2. Three buildings housing state departments in Limpopo closed Politics
  3. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  4. MK Party removes Sihle Ngubane again, replaces him with Manyi as chief whip Politics
  5. Jacob Zuma arrives in court with MK Party entourage including Shivambu Politics

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Parliament Q&A Session
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 August 2024