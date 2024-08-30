The report found Montana had a conflict of interest when dealing with Prasa tenders, which were found to be irregular. It stated Montana had “ruthlessly abused his power”.
Gama allegedly received R2.3m from his employer despite a court order stating he should pay Transnet. He was fired after a disciplinary inquiry found him guilty of three counts of misconduct.
Molefe was investigated for unduly paying R20m to a company owned by a former minister, Siphiwe Nyanda.
Manyi was found by the Zondo commission to have been an “enabler” of state capture. The report detailed how the media company owned by the corruption-accused Gupta brothers, The New Age, received more than R32m worth of tenders from GCIS during his tenure.
“Montana was instrumental in determining which service providers would receive major tenders, thereby corrupting the foundation of our public transport system. Gama’s involvement in awarding lucrative contracts at Transnet exemplifies the deep-seated corruption that has plagued our state-owned enterprises.
“Molefe’s actions have contributed to the erosion of public trust in our key state institutions. Manyi’s influence during one of the darkest periods of our democracy should disqualify him from holding any public office,” Michalakis said.
MK Party MPs an 'insult to the people of South Africa': DA
The DA has criticised the appointment of MK Party MPs implicated in alleged corrupt activities in the report of the Zondo commission into state capture.
DA chief whip George Michalakis said: “The swearing-in of individuals implicated in state capture as MPs for the MK Party is a travesty and an insult to the people of South Africa who have suffered the devastating consequences of corruption and mismanagement under the individuals now poised to represent them in parliament.
“The DA usually refrains from talking on the internal workings and appointments of political parties. However, the decision to put forward these names does not only reflect on the character of the MK Party but also has serious implications for the dignity of parliament as an institution and therefore warrants a response,” he said.
Of the MPs sworn in on Wednesday, Michalakis specifically pointed to former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana, former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Innocent Gama, former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, and former GCIS CEO Mzwanele Manyi, raising concerns about their involvement in state capture.
Former SOE executives to be sworn in as MK Party MPs
MK Party removes Sihle Ngubane again, replaces him with Manyi as chief whip
“These individuals are not suitable to hold positions in a parliament that should uphold the principles of democracy and accountability, with integrity at its core. Their presence in this body serves as a clear indication of how deep-rooted corruption has seeped into our political framework.”
However, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told TimesLIVE there is no evidence to support the DA's allegations.
“They have no moral authority to talk about black professionals who are very competent based on their track record. Their sense of entitlement is an insult to humanity and the country. There is no evidence to show any wrongdoing by these people; they haven't been convicted because there is nothing against them. They have not done anything wrong,” Ndhlela said.
“Why is it that competent black South Africans are targeted when they are transforming the country? Whenever you do something right in this country you will be targeted and crucified.
“They are more than suitable to be in their positions. The mere fact that they are legitimate and accepted in parliament means they are not only eligible but also far more competent than anyone in the GNU and far more competent than anyone in the DA. They can't even match us in intelligence; that's a fact.”
