Politics

Bongani Baloyi coy over rumoured MK Party move

Xiluva, which partly campaigned on the restoration of power to traditional leadership, is likely to find expression in Zuma's party

02 September 2024 - 12:55
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi is said to be next on the MK Party's list. File photo.
Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi is said to be next on the MK Party's list. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

Former Midvaal mayor and Xiluva party leader Bongani Baloyi is said to be the next recruit on Jacob Zuma's MK Party list.

An announcement is expected to be made this week.

He will follow former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and former Joburg speaker and SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara) leader Colleen Makhubele.

Baloyi's first political home was the DA, which he ditched for ActionSA. He did not have a long stint there, starting his own Xiluva party after a fallout.

EFF leader Julius Malema recently said he made attempts to woo Baloyi to join the red berets after his ActionSA divorce, which he declined.

Baloyi's Xiluva, much like other political start-ups, had a poor showing in the election, joining the likes of Sara that failed to win a seat. Xiluva, which partly campaigned on the restoration of power to traditional leadership, is likely to find expression in Zuma's party.

Asked to verify the rumours, Baloyi refused to comment, saying all will be revealed on Thursday. “The party will speak on Thursday at a media briefing to clarify our position. Until then, there's no comment,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Strange bedfellows, dodgy MPs: is this what voters wanted?

Long after the votes were counted in the May 29 general elections, the intention of the voters who delivered the historic outcome remains uncertain ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Our Orwellian culture of doublespeak

SA’s politicians have taken the noble words of progressive, leftist thinking and distorted them to mean the opposite, writes William Gumede.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

MK Party MPs an 'insult to the people of South Africa': DA

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told TimesLIVE there is no evidence to support the DA's allegations.
Politics
3 days ago

Time of dead snakes, wolves and sheep

You know a battle is really on when ANC head honchos start talking of each other in animalistic terms.
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How did Adetshina’s mother travel to Nigeria? ActionSA demands answers Politics
  2. POLL | Should John Steenhuisen fire Roman Cabanac? Politics
  3. Bongani Baloyi coy over rumoured MK Party move Politics
  4. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  5. 'I'm not here to play': Newly sworn-in MK Party MP Papa Penny Politics

Latest Videos

South Africa-China relations I Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi Jinping meet
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 02 September 2024