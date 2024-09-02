Former Midvaal mayor and Xiluva party leader Bongani Baloyi is said to be the next recruit on Jacob Zuma's MK Party list.
An announcement is expected to be made this week.
He will follow former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and former Joburg speaker and SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara) leader Colleen Makhubele.
Baloyi's first political home was the DA, which he ditched for ActionSA. He did not have a long stint there, starting his own Xiluva party after a fallout.
EFF leader Julius Malema recently said he made attempts to woo Baloyi to join the red berets after his ActionSA divorce, which he declined.
Baloyi's Xiluva, much like other political start-ups, had a poor showing in the election, joining the likes of Sara that failed to win a seat. Xiluva, which partly campaigned on the restoration of power to traditional leadership, is likely to find expression in Zuma's party.
Asked to verify the rumours, Baloyi refused to comment, saying all will be revealed on Thursday. “The party will speak on Thursday at a media briefing to clarify our position. Until then, there's no comment,” he said.
Bongani Baloyi coy over rumoured MK Party move
Xiluva, which partly campaigned on the restoration of power to traditional leadership, is likely to find expression in Zuma's party
Image: MASI LOSI
