Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa asks Chinese president for better balanced trade

02 September 2024 - 13:12 By Joe Cash
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chinese President Xi proposed elevating bilateral ties to the level of a 'new era of all-round strategic partnership'. File photo.
Chinese President Xi proposed elevating bilateral ties to the level of a 'new era of all-round strategic partnership'. File photo.
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday told Chinese President Xi Jinping he wanted to narrow his country's trade deficit with Beijing, days before the Chinese leader is due to urge a summit of 50 African nations to buy more Chinese goods.

Ramaphosa's remarks point to the challenge Xi may have in convincing African leaders gathered in Beijing to absorb more of the production powerhouse's wares, particularly after China did not meet a pledge from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in 2021 to buy $300bn  (R5.3-trillion) worth of African goods.

With Western curbs on Chinese exports such as solar panels and electric vehicles looming, finding buyers for items in which the US and EU maintain Beijing has overcapacity is a top priority for the Chinese leader.

“South Africa would like to narrow the trade deficit and address the structure of our trade,” Ramaphosa told his host during talks at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, a statement from his office said.

“We urge for more sustainable manufacturing and job-creating investments,” Ramaphosa said before the ninth Forum on China-Africa Co-operation Summit.

South Africa, which co-founded the Brics group of developing economies along with Brazil, Russia, India, and China, is also seeking Beijing's backing to help it move on from more than a decade of economic stagnation by building up its infrastructure.

Signalling that China would be willing to help South Africa put an end to persistent power cuts, poor port processing and sub-par railways that have throttled economic growth, Xi proposed elevating bilateral ties to the level of a “new era of all-round strategic partnership”, Chinese state media reported. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa applauds Eskom for its gender programmes while visiting China

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom is quietly on course to ensure women play a pivotal role in keeping the country’s lights on.
Politics
14 hours ago

Africa needs to take ownership of its relationship with China

Countries on the continent must create environments that attract private investment and foster regional connectivity to support sustainable ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Brics bank signs R5bn loan with Transnet

New Development Bank funds will mainly be used for SOE’s freight rail recovery efforts
Business Times
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How did Adetshina’s mother travel to Nigeria? ActionSA demands answers Politics
  2. POLL | Should John Steenhuisen fire Roman Cabanac? Politics
  3. Bongani Baloyi coy over rumoured MK Party move Politics
  4. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  5. 'I'm not here to play': Newly sworn-in MK Party MP Papa Penny Politics

Latest Videos

South Africa-China relations I Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi Jinping meet
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 02 September 2024