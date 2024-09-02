Politics

Mmusi Maimane criticises Joburg CBD revitalisation efforts

02 September 2024 - 11:53
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane says 'we should have never reached a point where we celebrate switching on lights'. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

Recent efforts to rejuvenate Johannesburg's central business district (CBD) have sparked a heated discussion about the effectiveness of the city's revitalisation strategy.

Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One SA, expressed his dissatisfaction with the scope and impact of the initiatives.

“We should have never reached a point where we celebrate switching on lights. The bar is so low even the devil has to get on his knees to pick it up,” Maimane said.

He was responding to a tweet by the assistant director for testing and quality assurance at the City of Johannesburg, Thoko Masemola, when he announced the lighting of street lamps in the CBD.

“The revitalisation of inner cities in Gauteng has begun. Today Gauteng switched on street lights in the Johannesburg CBD,” said Masemola. 

The provincial government's CBD revitalisation programme stems from a commitment made by premier Panyaza Lesufi during his inaugural speech of the seventh administration of Gauteng when the revitalisation of old CBDs was identified as a priority.

As part of the initiative, CBDs in Johannesburg, Roodepoort, Tshwane, Hammanskraal, Germiston, Kempton Park, Tembisa, Vereeniging, Meyerton, and Krugersdorp have been selected as pilot sites.

Theo Nkonki, spokesperson for the provincial government, emphasised the programme's significance.

“The initiative aims to improve cleanliness, lighting, and security as part of a broader strategy to attract investment and enhance quality of life,” he said.

Nkonki acknowledged the complexities involved in revitalising urban centres.

“The old CBDs revitalisation programme is designed to tackle the challenges facing the urban centres, such as economic stagnation, deteriorating infrastructure, high crime rates and environmental degradation.”

Nkonki said the programme is designed to foster community ownership and ensure revitalised CBDs become hubs of opportunity.

“The provincial government is dedicated to creating vibrant, safe, and sustainable CBDs that embody the principles of the fourth industrial revolution and spatial transformation. The programme goes beyond mere beautification and law enforcement. It seeks to cultivate a sense of ownership and community among residents, ensuring revitalised CBDs become hubs of opportunity, inspiration and compassion.

“As the campaign gains momentum, similar initiatives will be launched in other municipalities within the province, each tailored to address the specific challenges and opportunities of their respective CBDs.

Social media users exhibited mixed reactions as they spoke about the effectiveness and ambition of urban renewal efforts in the province.

