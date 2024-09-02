Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen seems to be sticking to his controversial decision to appoint Roman Cabanac as chief of staff in the department.
Cabanac has been accused of making racist remarks on social media and on his podcast.
Steenhuisen is being accused of cadre deployment, the same policy the DA leader opposed when the ANC implemented it in government.
This comes after the DA successfully took the ANC to court to compel it to release all cadre deployment records between 2013 until 2021. The records are of private meetings ANC leaders held to decide on appointments of senior government officials and members of boards and executives at state-owned entities (SOEs).
The DA had sought the records as the ANC’s deployment committee was at the centre of appointing executives, especially at SOEs, who were allegedly involved in state capture.
POLL | Should John Steenhuisen fire Roman Cabanac?
Image: Tebogo Letsie
TimesLIVE
