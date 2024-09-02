Politics

POLL | Should John Steenhuisen fire Roman Cabanac?

02 September 2024 - 11:24 By TimesLIVE
Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen has come under fire for appointing a man accused of making racist remarks on social media and in his podcast. File photo.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen seems to be sticking to his controversial decision to appoint Roman Cabanac as chief of staff in the department.

Cabanac has been accused of making racist remarks on social media and on his podcast.

Steenhuisen is being accused of cadre deployment, the same policy the DA leader opposed when the ANC implemented it in government.

This comes after the DA successfully took the ANC to court to compel it to release all cadre deployment records between 2013 until 2021. The records are of private meetings ANC leaders held to decide on appointments of senior government officials and members of boards and executives at state-owned entities (SOEs). 

The DA had sought the records as the ANC’s deployment committee was at the centre of appointing executives, especially at SOEs, who were allegedly involved in state capture.

JUSTICE MALALA | The DA of Steenhuisen is not part of SA’s future

Anti-racist DA members should be shocked by the latest developments in their party, writes Justice Malala
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen

Oh, John, dear John! When does it end, blunder-prone John? Now Mampara John has appointed alt-right apostle Roman Cabanac as his chief of staff.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Steenhuisen effects ‘cadre deployment’ with Roman Cabanac appointment

DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has effected his own "cadre deployment" with his controversial appointment of Roman Cabanac as ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Steenhuisen’s self-induced ‘cadre’ calamity

When in doubt, you should call a friend, and that’s exactly what I did. “Do you know Roman Cabanac?” I asked this leading light of the local ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
