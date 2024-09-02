President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday meeting his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, China.
The two leaders are expected to announce major infrastructure and electricity projects.
This is Ramaphosa’s first state visit since the government of national unity was formed.
WATCH | Ramaphosa meets China's Xi Jinping
