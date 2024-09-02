Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa meets China’s Xi Jinping

02 September 2024 - 10:44 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday meeting his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, China.

The two leaders are expected to announce major infrastructure and electricity projects.

This is Ramaphosa’s first state visit since the government of national unity was formed.

