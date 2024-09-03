Politics

ANC MPL Moipone Mhlongo found safe after hijacking

03 September 2024 - 09:54 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng MPL Moipone Mhlongo was hijacked on Monday night. Stock photo.
Gauteng MPL Moipone Mhlongo was hijacked on Monday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Gauteng provincial legislature says one of its members, Moipone Mhlongo, was hijacked of her vehicle and abducted at Etwatwa in Ekurhuleni on Monday night, but has been rescued.

"She was found safe on the same day after enduring an extremely traumatic ordeal with senseless criminals," the community safety committee said, thanking law enforcement agencies and security personnel involved.

"Their swift and tireless efforts were instrumental in bringing the traumatic event to a peaceful conclusion.

"The committee thanks members of the public, who on learning about the ordeal shared details of the incident on their social media platforms to ensure every possible effort was made to locate her and bring her home safely to her family."

The attack on Mhlongo, who is also chairperson of the portfolio committee on education, placed a spotlight on extortion, armed robberies and hijackings which are on the rise, said community safety committee chairperson Bandile Masuku.

"Decisive action is required to restore law and order, protect lives and prevent further deterioration of safety across communities," he said.

"It is for this reason the committee would like to resuscitate the discussion around the declaration of a state of emergency to empower government to deploy additional resources to support the police in effectively combating crime."

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Six suspects linked to murder and extortion killed in shoot-out with cops in Durban

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Monday at South Beach in the Point area.
News
20 hours ago

Suspect shot dead during shoot-out with cops probing extortion cases

A suspect was shot dead during a shoot-out with police officers investigating extortion cases in Mpumalanga on Monday
News
1 day ago

Pensioner forced to live in hall after extortionists stall housing project

Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers’ spokesperson Ntobeko Mbingeleli says the project has been delayed by 19 months
News
1 day ago

Outrage over fatal shooting of school principal and extortion threats in Eastern Cape

Parliament's select committee on education, technology and the creative industries has condemned the brazen shooting of a school principal in front ...
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa commends cops who killed crooks in shoot-out, declares war on criminals

“Criminals start running and run very fast because our security forces are coming for you,” Ramaphosa warned.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANCYL calls SACP's Mapaila out on his 'hypocrisy', dares him to withdraw its ... Politics
  2. How did Adetshina’s mother travel to Nigeria? ActionSA demands answers Politics
  3. Bongani Baloyi coy over rumoured MK Party move Politics
  4. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  5. POLL | Should John Steenhuisen fire Roman Cabanac? Politics

Latest Videos

The Road Ahead | Her Future Plans As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 And Beyond
ANC Youth League media briefing l The future of the GNU