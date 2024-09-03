Politics

WATCH | ANCYL briefs media on future of GNU

03 September 2024 - 11:36 By TimesLIVE
The ANC Youth League is holding a press briefing on Tuesday that aims to address disagreements within the alliance regarding the future of the government of national unity in its current form.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila previously criticised the ANC, saying it had got into bed with neoliberal and colonial parties, the DA and FF Plus.

