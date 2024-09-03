The ANC Youth League is holding a press briefing on Tuesday that aims to address disagreements within the alliance regarding the future of the government of national unity in its current form.
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila previously criticised the ANC, saying it had got into bed with neoliberal and colonial parties, the DA and FF Plus.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | ANCYL briefs media on future of GNU
Courtesy of SABC
The ANC Youth League is holding a press briefing on Tuesday that aims to address disagreements within the alliance regarding the future of the government of national unity in its current form.
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila previously criticised the ANC, saying it had got into bed with neoliberal and colonial parties, the DA and FF Plus.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SACP's Mapaila tears into ANC, which is 'now dominated by neoliberals'
Solly Mapaila’s comments unfortunate and far from the truth, says ANC’s Nomvula Mokonyane
EDITORIAL | The GNU is the new tripartite alliance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos