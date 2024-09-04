Malatsi fires two SOE board members for alleged financial misconduct

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has fired two members of the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) board for alleged financial misconduct.
Daphne Kula-Rantho and Boitumelo Mabusela allegedly collected more than R1.5m in board fees since October 2023. Kula-Rantho allegedly received R1,288,966.87 while Mabusela received R362,994.02.
Malatsi cited their failure to provide evidence to refute claims of improper financial dealings.
“I have removed the individuals who are employed as civil servants for failing to obtain approval and to provide evidence of permission from their employers to conduct additional remunerative work outside their official roles, as is required by law,” he said.
“I went further and engaged their employers to request proof of approval to earn additional remuneration outside their official roles. The responses indicate no such approval was given. Before that, my predecessor Mondli Gungubele proactively pursued the same request but was not provided such.
“We will not tolerate the abuse of public funds for the benefit of individuals who fail to uphold the laws of our country.
“I have instructed the director-general to initiate processes to recover the money. I have also instructed the department to work with the acting CEO of USAASA Luyanda Ndlovu to conduct an independent investigation into the veracity of the allegations of abuse of state resources against another board member, Simphiwe Thobela.
“To restore stability and to strengthen good governance at USAASA, which is entrusted to promote universal access and universal service to every woman, man and child in South Africa, we will immediately initiate processes to replace the two board members.”
