Politics

ActionSA calls for competency probe amid Canabac controversy

Exceptions to the rule 'must be fully justified and motivated'

05 September 2024 - 18:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa with the cabinet ministers and deputies of the seventh administration.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with the cabinet ministers and deputies of the seventh administration.
Image: GCIS/ ELMOND JIYANE

ActionSA has called for a thorough investigation into the qualifications and competencies of cabinet ministers.

This follows the recent controversy surrounding agriculture minister John Steenhuisen's appointment of controversial podcaster Roman Canabac as his chief of staff in the department.

ActionSA parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni said this is to ensure ministerial offices are staffed with skilled personnel who can effectively execute their mandates.

“Exceptions to the rule, which do occur under special circumstances, must in every instance be fully justified and motivated before being considered for exemption,” Ngobeni said.

The abandonment of meritocracy in favour of patronage is deeply troubling as it underscores the risk of sacrificing professionalism for political loyalty and expediency.
ActionSA parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni

Steenhuisen has been accused of engaging in “cadre deployment”, the very practice he criticised the ANC for.

“It’s ironic that in a coalition built on compromise, some parties that previously bemoaned the practice of cadre deployment now seem to have turned cadre deployment from a condemned practice into one that they now embrace, with ministerial offices filled to the brim with party loyalists and cronies/cadres,” Ngobeni said.

She expressed the party's concerns regarding the increasing number of ministers taking up positions without relevant qualifications or experience.

“The abandonment of meritocracy in favour of patronage is deeply troubling as it underscores the risk of sacrificing professionalism for political loyalty and expediency.

“Concerningly, the circumvention of these standards is becoming increasingly prevalent, with ministers requesting deviations to make parochial appointments of apparently unqualified or underqualified and inexperienced individuals to key positions. This practice is highly likely to be occurring across most, if not all, ministries.”

Ngobeni emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in government.

“ActionSA believes that the public deserves transparency and accountability, and this is why we are asking questions to ascertain the appropriateness of all appointments and the qualifications of all ministerial staff appointments since the cabinet announcement on 30 June, including detailed information on their educational backgrounds, professional experience, and any deviations from standard appointment procedures.

“ActionSA remains committed to upholding the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, and will continue to hold every minister to the highest standards to ensure that the interests of South Africans are always placed first.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ActionSA criticises IEC's oversight of political party funding

ActionSA is threatening legal action and raising concerns about the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) handling of political party funding ...
Politics
1 day ago

ActionSA case file 'vanishes' at the Durban high court — Mncwango

ActionSA says its Durban high court file in the “stop the stink” case has vanished.
News
2 days ago

How did Adetshina’s mother travel to Nigeria? ActionSA demands answers

Her mother was allegedly seen during the live broadcast of Miss Universe Nigeria.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Malema and McKenzie clash over 'pantiti' insults in parliament Politics
  2. Bongani Baloyi joins Jacob Zuma’s MK Party Politics
  3. GNU at work: McKenzie and Gwarube join forces to boost school sport, arts, and ... Politics
  4. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  5. Another one bites the dust — former EFF students command leader resigns Politics

Latest Videos

AFCON 2023 | Cape Verde v South Africa | Full Penalty Shootout | Ronwen ...
SPOTLIGHT | Tim Burton returns to cinemas & MIP Africa's local slate.