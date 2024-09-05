Steenhuisen has been accused of engaging in “cadre deployment”, the very practice he criticised the ANC for.
ActionSA calls for competency probe amid Canabac controversy
Exceptions to the rule 'must be fully justified and motivated'
Image: GCIS/ ELMOND JIYANE
ActionSA has called for a thorough investigation into the qualifications and competencies of cabinet ministers.
This follows the recent controversy surrounding agriculture minister John Steenhuisen's appointment of controversial podcaster Roman Canabac as his chief of staff in the department.
ActionSA parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni said this is to ensure ministerial offices are staffed with skilled personnel who can effectively execute their mandates.
“Exceptions to the rule, which do occur under special circumstances, must in every instance be fully justified and motivated before being considered for exemption,” Ngobeni said.
Steenhuisen has been accused of engaging in “cadre deployment”, the very practice he criticised the ANC for.
“It’s ironic that in a coalition built on compromise, some parties that previously bemoaned the practice of cadre deployment now seem to have turned cadre deployment from a condemned practice into one that they now embrace, with ministerial offices filled to the brim with party loyalists and cronies/cadres,” Ngobeni said.
She expressed the party's concerns regarding the increasing number of ministers taking up positions without relevant qualifications or experience.
“The abandonment of meritocracy in favour of patronage is deeply troubling as it underscores the risk of sacrificing professionalism for political loyalty and expediency.
“Concerningly, the circumvention of these standards is becoming increasingly prevalent, with ministers requesting deviations to make parochial appointments of apparently unqualified or underqualified and inexperienced individuals to key positions. This practice is highly likely to be occurring across most, if not all, ministries.”
Ngobeni emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in government.
“ActionSA believes that the public deserves transparency and accountability, and this is why we are asking questions to ascertain the appropriateness of all appointments and the qualifications of all ministerial staff appointments since the cabinet announcement on 30 June, including detailed information on their educational backgrounds, professional experience, and any deviations from standard appointment procedures.
“ActionSA remains committed to upholding the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, and will continue to hold every minister to the highest standards to ensure that the interests of South Africans are always placed first.”
