Department on course to eradicate pit toilets in schools by April: Gwarube

In her provincial visits, Gwarube said she was making it clear no provinces should be sending money to the Treasury when there were still huge infrastructure backlogs.
She said this was a continuous project.
“Once we have cleared that backlog we have to continuously do an audit to make sure our schools remain safe so that we can see if new pit toilets are erected and we can make sure that those pit toilets have been closed and sealed and that proper sanitation is in our schools.”
ANC MP Phindisile Xaba-Ntshaba asked Gwarube what her department was doing to deal with water challenges at some schools, which has an effect on sanitation provision.
Gwarube said in its strategy, it was asking the implementing agents to make sure they used structures that did not use water.
“There are ways and means to make we have dignified sanitation options that are not waterborne.”
UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said in 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a R6.8bn Sanitation Appropriate for Education (Safe) programme to provide sufficient sanitation facilities to 4,000 schools.
“However, almost six years later, little has been achieved. More than 3,500 schools, which is not too far off from the initial 4,000 schools, still have illegal pit latrines. The question is whether you have made strides to see what the funds were used for, given that the problem still persists?” Kwankwa asked.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says her department is on track to eradicate pit toilets in state schools by the end of March next year.
Responding to a question for oral reply in the National Assembly about the progress the department had made in eradicating bucket toilets in schools on Wednesday, Gwarube said since taking office, she had prioritised strengthening efforts to address the critical issue of unsafe sanitation facilities in schools.
“I have made this a priority of the seventh administration to make sure we eradicate all pit toilets by the end of this financial year. We know the existence of pit toilets is not only a danger to our learners but also is an issue of dignity. The continued existence of these toilets poses a significant risk to learners’ health and safety and therefore requires action,” Gwarube said
She said a school needs register compiled in August 1997 had indicated there were 27,864 schools and of those 278 had bucket toilets.
In 2018, the DBE initiated another audit of unsafe pit toilets and there were 4,700 pit toilets that were not successfully eradicated.
“That is the backlog we are dealing with. As things stand, according to the audit we have, there are 259 sanitation projects that need to be completed by March 2025.”
Gwarube said the SAFE programme audit had identified 4,000 pit toilets.
“We have identified from that backlog that we are sitting with over 250 toilets left. Progress has been made. But I will be the first to admit it is simply not good enough and we cannot have children who are still drowning in pit toilets in 2024, 30 years into democracy.”
However, Gwarube said insinuating the department had not made any strides in six years was “a bridge too far” because that money had been spent, albeit very slowly.
“A lot of funds were issued for these projects. Our big challenge is implementing agents who take way too long to do these projects. They are given the contract to go and clear backlogs, and they are simply not doing enough.”
Gwarube said poor workmanship was also a big problem because the department was spending billions on structures that were going to break in a couple of years’ time.
“It does entrench the notion of separate development because this is mostly in the poorest schools and township schools.”
Certain implementing agents had been slacking because they knew they could rely on government tenders regardless of the poor quality of their work, she said.
“If we open up the system and have proper implementing agents who know there will be consequences if you do not deliver proper work, there will be consequences if you do not deliver work on time or if money goes missing.
“If you do business with the state and you do not do a good job, you must be blacklisted.”
