Politics

Government’s policy plan to restore trust in South Africa’s police to be adopted

05 September 2024 - 14:16
The national policing policy will deal with key challenges hampering effective policing.
Image: SAPS

The national policing policy, set to deal with key challenges hampering effective policing, is due to be adopted in less than two months, the cabinet announced on Thursday. 

Acting minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa, during a briefing of cabinet meeting outcomes, said the policy will address issues such as police stations and infrastructure based on norms and standards. 

Its vision is that of a police service that is professional, well-resourced and highly skilled with a firm understanding of the challenges, internally and externally. 

Grounded on building legitimacy and trust, this police service will through the provision of quality policing services play an effective role in protecting the public including vulnerable groups, underpinned by a community-centred and rights-based approach.

It will be held accountable through an effective institutional and oversight system.

The cabinet lauded recent operations in areas identified as extortion hotspots such as Mthatha and Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, and recent arrests made in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.  

Ramokgopa, however, emphasised that combating extortion required a whole of-society approach and a unified effort from the government, law enforcement agencies and businesses. 

“We are empowering communities to stand up against extortion through education, support networks and confidential reporting systems. We're making it safer for people to say no to criminals,” she said. 

“Extortion does not just harm individuals, it undermines our economy. By fighting this crime we are protecting jobs, encouraging investment and promoting economic growth.”

The government is working closely with international partners to share intelligence, track criminal networks and bring offenders to justice with a focus on protecting vulnerable individuals and businesses who are often the primary targets of extortion, she said.

In the fight against corruption, the cabinet welcomed the preservation order of R6.5m against those involved in looting funds at the National Lotteries Commission.

It also welcomed the extradition of British national and former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas, who faces 41 serious corruption charges related to the construction of the Kusile power station

The cabinet applauded the 15-year sentence handed to former head of engineering at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Daniel Mtimkulu for falsifying his qualifications and other documents.

“This sentence marks a significant victory in the fight against corruption and fraud in the country’s institutions. It further demonstrates the government's commitment to rooting out dishonest practices and ensuring accountability at all levels.”

TimesLIVE

