LISTEN | How we saved Eskom from collapse: Mteto Nyati

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Nyati talks to our digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa about the importance of the leadership change at the company, which included appointing an engineer, Dan Marokane, as CEO, and the executives’ relationship with him.
A few months ago Eskom was the black sheep of public opinion, but last month we reported that the utility recorded its highest energy generation levels in six years.
It’s not out of the woods yet — but chair Mteto Nyati says they will execute the outstanding aspects of the recovery plan.
Nyati shares the formula used to rescue the state-owned enterprise from the brink of collapse. Two years ago the president roped him in to help save the power utility. Nyati speaks about the plans Eskom implemented to get to where there is no load-shedding for at least 160 consecutive days, the longest in a while. However, he is reluctant to say load-shedding has ended: “There is science behind it ... the end of load-shedding is near.”
In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Nyati talks to our digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa about the importance of the leadership change at the company, which included appointing an engineer, Dan Marokane, as CEO, and the executives’ relationship with him.
