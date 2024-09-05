Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

LISTEN | How we saved Eskom from collapse: Mteto Nyati

The Eskom chair shares the formula used to rescue the utility

05 September 2024 - 06:00
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eskom chair Mteto Nyati says government bailouts will soon come to an end because Eskom will be able to stand on its own feet.
Eskom chair Mteto Nyati says government bailouts will soon come to an end because Eskom will be able to stand on its own feet.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

A few months ago Eskom was the black sheep of public opinion, but last month we reported that the utility recorded its highest energy generation levels in six years.

It’s not out of the woods yet — but chair Mteto Nyati says they will execute the outstanding  aspects of the recovery plan.

Nyati shares the formula used to rescue the state-owned enterprise from the brink of collapse. Two years ago the president roped him in to help save the power utility. Nyati speaks about the plans Eskom implemented to get to where there is no load-shedding for at least 160 consecutive days, the longest in a while. However, he is reluctant to say load-shedding has ended: “There is science behind it ... the end of load-shedding is near.”

The utility regularly receives financial bailouts from the government. Nyati says this will soon end because Eskom will be able to stand on its own feet.

“We are saving from last year. Already in this financial year which started on April 1, we have saved R10bn on last year,” he said.

Nyati said the National Treasury had helped Eskom to reduce its debt, which meant the interest repayments had reduced.

“So we are saving on the interest, there’s a saving on diesel and on the top line revenue has increased because [there is] no load-shedding. A combination of those things should get us very quickly to a position where Eskom is profitable,” Nyati said.

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Nyati talks to our digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa about the importance of the leadership change at the company, which included appointing an engineer, Dan Marokane, as CEO, and the executives’ relationship with him.

Listen and share your views. Join thousands of our subscribers and follow our podcast on your favourite podcast app.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.

MORE EPISODES

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille

DA federal chair Helen Zille tells  Mike Siluma the party will hold all cabinet ministers to account, including its own.
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Governing model options on ANC’s table, and the pros and cons

Political analyst Dr Sithembile Mbete and Sunday Times' Lizeka Tandwa define and scrutinise the governing model options the ANC had, including a ...
Politics
2 months ago

PODCAST | Maimane says SA is responsible for influx of Zimbabweans

South Africa allowed Zimbabwe to be run into the ground, says Mmusi Maimane on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, blaming the government for ...
Politics
3 months ago

PODCAST | DA should have burnt ANC flag instead, says Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is in conversation with Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast.
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another one bites the dust — former EFF students command leader resigns Politics
  2. GNU was necessary for SA to work, and must succeed: Thabo Mbeki Politics
  3. GNU at work: McKenzie and Gwarube join forces to boost school sport, arts, and ... Politics
  4. Mbeki wants ANC to widen step-aside rule to also apply to those not charged Politics
  5. LISTEN | How we saved Eskom from collapse: Mteto Nyati Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep61 | Citroen DS3, HAVAL H6 GT, Renault Clio IV, Hyundai Tucson
China-Africa Co-operation Summit I Heads of state and government media briefing