Politics

WATCH LIVE | DA's urgent court application to interdict John Hlophe's JSC designation

05 September 2024 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Western Cape High Court is on Thursday hearing an urgent application brought by the DA and two other organisations to interdict John Hlophe's designation to the Judicial Service Commission.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Strange bedfellows, dodgy MPs: is this what voters wanted?

Long after the votes were counted in the May 29 general elections, the intention of the voters who delivered the historic outcome remains uncertain ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Being an MP is one thing but sending Hlophe to the JSC quite another, say the DA and NGOs

No person can sit on the JSC if their membership compromises the JSC’s ability to promote the legitimacy of the judiciary, says Helen Zille in court ...
Politics
1 week ago

ConCourt issues directives in AfriForum's case against Hlophe's appointment to JSC

AfriForum says it is one step closer to its goal of having former Western Cape judge president Dr John Hlophe’s appointment as a member of the ...
News
1 week ago

Hlophe and Zuma defend decision to send former judge president to JSC

Court challenges to his designation to the Judicial Service Commission were “hopelessly unmeritorious”, said John Hlophe in court papers filed in ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | We’re not trying to destroy EFF, says MKP’s John Hlophe

Floyd Shivambu, a founding member of the EFF, was announced as the MKP's national organiser on Thursday.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another one bites the dust — former EFF students command leader resigns Politics
  2. GNU was necessary for SA to work, and must succeed: Thabo Mbeki Politics
  3. GNU at work: McKenzie and Gwarube join forces to boost school sport, arts, and ... Politics
  4. Mbeki wants ANC to widen step-aside rule to also apply to those not charged Politics
  5. LISTEN | How we saved Eskom from collapse: Mteto Nyati Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep61 | Citroen DS3, HAVAL H6 GT, Renault Clio IV, Hyundai Tucson
China-Africa Co-operation Summit I Heads of state and government media briefing