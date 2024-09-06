Politics

China is not pushing Africa into debt trap – Ramaphosa

06 September 2024 - 09:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a high-level meeting on industrialisation and agricultural modernisation, a sideline for the China-Africa Forum, at the National Convention Centre in Beijing, China, on September 5 2024.
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a high-level meeting on industrialisation and agricultural modernisation, a sideline for the China-Africa Forum, at the National Convention Centre in Beijing, China, on September 5 2024.
Image: Andy Wong/pool via Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa does not believe Chinese investments in Africa are pushing the continent into a “debt trap” but are instead part of a mutually beneficial relationship.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of a China-Africa summit in Beijing, where delegates from more than 50 African nations gathered this week.

“I don't necessarily buy the notion that when China [invests], it is with an intention of, in the end, ensuring those countries end up in a debt trap or in a debt crisis,” he said when asked by reporters about China's pledge at the summit of $51bn (R901.8bn) in new funding for Africa.

In addition to the financial support over three years, China promised to carry out three times as many infrastructure projects across resource-rich Africa, which in recent years has become the focus of intense geopolitical competition between global powers such as China, Europe and the US.

Without providing details, Ramaphosa said South Africa had reached agreement with China on aspects of its energy security. He said South Africa could learn from China on reforming its energy sector.

China offers Africa R900bn in fresh funding, promises a million jobs

President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to step up China's support to the world's fastest-growing continent with funding of nearly $51bn ...
News
1 day ago

“They already have done exactly what we are seeking to do. So there are lessons for us to learn from China and how to do it,” he said.

South Africa has been plagued for years by rolling power blackouts that have constrained economic growth.

Ramaphosa also said South Africa would look to attract China's electric vehicle manufacturers including its largest, BYD.

“We had good exchanges with BYD, which has shown a great interest to invest in South Africa,” he said.

MORE:

WATCH | Ramaphosa briefs media on FOCAC Summit outcomes

China has announced a 10-point partnership plan to support Africa.
Politics
21 hours ago

Opportunities in Africa could help solve SA’s economic issues, government says

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has apparently committed to strengthening the Co-ordination Mechanism for Economic ...
Business
1 day ago

Zimbabwe turns to private firms to boost freight rail volumes

The mineral-rich region holds some of the world's biggest deposits of copper and lithium, needed for cleaner energy, and is seeing growth in new ...
News
1 day ago

UN chief warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief is recipe for social unrest

Guterres told a major China-Africa co-operation summit in Beijing that Africa's debt "situation is unsustainable and a recipe for social unrest".
News
1 day ago

China, Tanzania, Zambia sign initial agreement on key railway project

The link offers an alternative to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports from Zambia and the ...
News
2 days ago

China pledges to encourage investment in Nigeria

China vowed to encourage its more "powerful" companies to invest in Nigeria, which in turn said it was open to Chinese companies building factories ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa applauds Eskom for its gender programmes while visiting China

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom is quietly on course to ensure women play a pivotal role in keeping the country’s lights on.
Politics
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa asks Chinese president for better balanced trade

While the production powerhouse wants Africa to absorb more of its wares, China did not meet a pledge to buy R5.3-trillion of African goods.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Malema and McKenzie clash over 'pantiti' insults in parliament Politics
  2. Bongani Baloyi joins Jacob Zuma’s MK Party Politics
  3. GNU at work: McKenzie and Gwarube join forces to boost school sport, arts, and ... Politics
  4. Mbeki wants ANC to widen step-aside rule to also apply to those not charged Politics
  5. Another one bites the dust — former EFF students command leader resigns Politics

Latest Videos

VIDEO CORRECTION: Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector | ...
Turkey's stray dog finds a home abroad after new street ban law | REUTERS