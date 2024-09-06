Politics

'How can I worry about people going through a serious divorce?': McKenzie fires back at Malema again

06 September 2024 - 15:22
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie responded to insults from EFF leader Julius Malema.
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie responded to insults from EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has again hit back at EFF leader Julius Malema after Malema called him a “lepantiti” (jailbird) during a National Assembly plenary session on Wednesday.

McKenzie said on Thursday he would not be bullied or bothered by “people going through a serious divorce”.

Malema was removed from the online platform after calling McKenzie a jailbird.

“That person [McKenzie] is a lepantiti and he knows that. Referring to him as a jailbird is not untruthful, it's not vulgar, that's what he is. He has also admitted that he is a jailbird. He is proud of that.

“A jailbird of a minister,” Malema said repeatedly.

WATCH | Malema and McKenzie clash over 'pantiti' insults in parliament

Malema and another EFF member were removed from the platform after refusing to withdraw their 'jailbird" remarks..
Politics
1 day ago

During the department's heritage month launch on Thursday in Pretoria, McKenzie took the opportunity to address Malema again, stating he was not bothered by his insults. He highlighted his recent appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to represent him at events in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Macron invited Ramaphosa to functions in Paris. Ramaphosa said he shall be represented by the honourable Gayton McKenzie.

“Now you hear that yesterday in parliament we had a fight. They called me a 'lepantiti'. I can't get angry because in life, you must always consider the source — who's speaking — before you react.

“If Ramaphosa, whom we all love, recommends that I speak to his equal in France and sees me as worthy of sending to functions in Paris, how can I worry about people going through a serious divorce in the progressive alliance? When they say the revolution will eat its children, they are talking about that arrangement they are having there,” McKenzie said.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, McKenzie, without mentioning Malema by name, said he would not be bullied by anybody.

“You have bullied, interrupted, and insulted MPs in full view of South Africans. I will never be a victim of your ungovernableness because I am equally ungovernable when the situation demands. You got away with it because people let it pass, I am not that type.”

READ MORE:

GNU at work: McKenzie and Gwarube join forces to boost school sport, arts, and culture

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has signed a memorandum of understanding with basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube to collaborate ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Malema and McKenzie clash over 'pantiti' insults in parliament

Malema and another EFF member were removed from the platform after refusing to withdraw their 'jailbird" remarks..
Politics
1 day ago

SA boxing in a vacuum after board dissolved by Gayton McKenzie

Sport waits for minister to introduce interim measures to ensure operations.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Malema and McKenzie clash over 'pantiti' insults in parliament Politics
  2. GNU at work: McKenzie and Gwarube join forces to boost school sport, arts, and ... Politics
  3. Bongani Baloyi joins Jacob Zuma’s MK Party Politics
  4. Mbeki wants ANC to widen step-aside rule to also apply to those not charged Politics
  5. Another one bites the dust — former EFF students command leader resigns Politics

Latest Videos

Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...
Trump proposes role for Musk on an 'efficiency commission' | REUTERS