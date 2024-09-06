Courtesy of SABC News
The Western Cape High Court is on Friday hearing an urgent application that the Democratic Alliance and two other organisations have brought to interdict Dr John Hlophe's designation to the Judicial Service Commission.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | DA's urgent application to interdict Hlophe's JSC designation
