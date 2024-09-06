Politics

WATCH | DA's urgent application to interdict Hlophe's JSC designation

06 September 2024 - 10:01 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Western Cape High Court is on Friday hearing an urgent application that the Democratic Alliance and two other organisations have brought to interdict Dr John Hlophe's designation to the Judicial Service Commission.

TimesLIVE

