WATCH | Justice minister Thembi Simelane appears before portfolio committee

06 September 2024 - 09:41 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Minister of justice and correctional services Thembi Simelane is appearing before the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on Friday to explain matters related to VBS Mutual Bank.

READ MORE:

Parliament summons justice minister Simelane over VBS claims

While President Cyril Ramaphosa remained mum yesterday on what action he might take against justice minister Thembi Simelane for her alleged ...
5 days ago

Thembi Simelane’s bistro was ‘very quiet’

Justice minister Thembi Simelane's coffee shop in Sandton was “rarely busy” and “frequently closed early”.
5 days ago

POLL | Should justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane step down?

The minister reportedly received a loan from a company that allegedly received “unlawful” funds from VBS Mutual Bank.
1 week ago

‘Let us not condemn without evidence’ — Madonsela defends Simelane after VBS allegations

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called for restraint and due process in light of ongoing scrutiny over the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
1 week ago
