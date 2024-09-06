Zululand schools to receive water after fruitful meeting between MEC, mayor

Several schools in the Zululand district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal which were left without water for more than a week will have their taps turned on.
That's after a meeting with KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Zululand mayor Michael Khumalo on Thursday.
The meeting was prompted by complaints to the education department from schools in the midst of writing matric trial exams and third-quarter tests.
"As a department this is a very crucial time for us, as we are fast approaching end of the year exams. We can't afford to have some schools without water, specially during this critical time of the 2024 academic year," said Hlomuka.
Both parties agreed provision of water is essential for education to continue, specially during the examination period.
Bilateral talks will continue to resolve the water outages.
Image: KZN education department
